Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,658 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 586,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 331,329 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

Shares of TPGY opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 23,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $317,458.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 286,986 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,886 in the last ninety days.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.