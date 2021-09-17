Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Citigroup downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $24.49 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

