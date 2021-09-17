Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $23.87. 102,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.