Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

CCGGY stock remained flat at $$11.00 during trading on Friday. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.