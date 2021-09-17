Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.39. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $395,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,833 shares of company stock worth $5,097,966. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 511,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,135. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.52. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

