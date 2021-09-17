Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 100.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,901 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBDO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter.

BBDO opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

