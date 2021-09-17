Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of AXSM opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

