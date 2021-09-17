Aviva PLC Sells 907 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.22. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

