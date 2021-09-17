Aviva PLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BILI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

BILI opened at $72.72 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

