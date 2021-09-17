Aviva PLC Purchases 70,181 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Aviva PLC raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,181 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

NYSE TU opened at $22.67 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.