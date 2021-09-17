Aviva PLC Acquires 42,345 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,345 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $19,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,196,982 shares of company stock worth $142,454,482. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $134.44 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

