AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.