Atria Investments LLC Sells 527 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $164.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

