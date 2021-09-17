Atria Investments LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,871 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.1% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,621 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 177.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,870 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 180,854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

