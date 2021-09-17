ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASGN. Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

ASGN stock opened at $110.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.72. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

