ASD (ASD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.23 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, ASD has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $337.67 million and $3.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00133155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00769841 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.