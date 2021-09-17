Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 74,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 525,403 shares.The stock last traded at $10.59 and had previously closed at $10.16.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.
In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 759.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Arko by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arko by 2,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arko by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Arko by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arko Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
