Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 74,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 525,403 shares.The stock last traded at $10.59 and had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 759.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Arko by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arko by 2,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arko by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Arko by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

