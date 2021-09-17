Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.31. 125,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,194. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

