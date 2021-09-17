Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Sells $48,723.12 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $48,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 0.82. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,528,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,031,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

