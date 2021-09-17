Andy Sassine Sells 10,000 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.62 million, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.12. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

