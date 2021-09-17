Analysts Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target at $38.23

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,993,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,509,320. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.