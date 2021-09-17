Analysts Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

