Analysts Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09.

ENLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.