Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.33 million, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.