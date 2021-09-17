Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kopin by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $515.09 million, a P/E ratio of -70.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

