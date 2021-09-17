Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes $61,000 Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

