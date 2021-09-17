Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter worth about $668,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.37. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CLBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

