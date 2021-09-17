Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 37.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 60.4% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 6.8% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 588,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Verso during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRS. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VRS opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $628.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.99. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Verso Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

