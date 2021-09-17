Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCI. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 833.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $900.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

