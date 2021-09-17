Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $59,000 in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $841,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $2,835,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $4,495,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zymergen Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

