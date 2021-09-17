Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $59,000 in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $841,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $2,835,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $4,495,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ZY opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zymergen Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82.
Zymergen Company Profile
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.