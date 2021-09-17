Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $48,000 Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 440.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of CRK opened at $8.86 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

