American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Sells $44,336.00 in Stock

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $44,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVCT opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the second quarter worth about $133,000.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

