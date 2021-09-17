American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.93. 48,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,401. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.04 and a 200 day moving average of $261.03. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in American Tower by 14.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.