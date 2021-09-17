Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $46.82 Million in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,022,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,819,000. Welbilt accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Welbilt as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, lifted their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

WBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.46. 24,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

