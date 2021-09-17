Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Shares of 293,224 U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,639,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.73% of U.S. Concrete at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USCR. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,364,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at $26,286,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,490,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

USCR stock remained flat at $$73.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,919. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.73 million. U.S. Concrete had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

USCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $117,283. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.