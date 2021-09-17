Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $25.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,846.26. 35,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,735.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,434.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

