Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $117.13. 62,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,497. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

