Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 165,136 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 5.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Visa worth $410,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.07. 464,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.44. The company has a market cap of $430.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

