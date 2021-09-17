Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 37.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,241 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT traded down $3.87 on Friday, reaching $140.22. 427,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,164. The company has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average is $132.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

