Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Sells $387,940.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $387,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at $824,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $36.85.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
