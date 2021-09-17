Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Sells $387,940.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $387,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at $824,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

