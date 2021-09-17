Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,252. Albemarle has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.95.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

