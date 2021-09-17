Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 140.4% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarus Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Akumin by 137.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Akumin during the first quarter worth $896,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Akumin has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.00.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

