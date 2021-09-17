Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 140.4% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarus Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Akumin by 137.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Akumin during the first quarter worth $896,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
