Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

