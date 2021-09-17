Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 50.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 48.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 30.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 29.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.