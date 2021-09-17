Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in News by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 771.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in News by 194.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in News by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,837,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after purchasing an additional 132,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

