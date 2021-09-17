Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

