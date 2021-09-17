Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Insider Christine M. Klaskin Sells 11,120 Shares

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AGEN opened at $5.57 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 129.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 111,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 73.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 217,508.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.