Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Short Interest Down 82.4% in August

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aequi Acquisition by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ARBG opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Aequi Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.