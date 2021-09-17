AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $382.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce sales of $382.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $397.50 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $281.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 3,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,828. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $25,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

