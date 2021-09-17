Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. "

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,552. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.42.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 715.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $20,968,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

